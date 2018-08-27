Sports

Arkansas High impressive in win over Shiloh Christian

By:

Posted: Aug 24, 2018 10:55 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 26, 2018 09:42 PM CDT

Arkansas High impressive in win over Shiloh Christian

Arkansas High impressive in win over Shiloh Christian in a 54-38. Check out the video above for highlights from the game. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected