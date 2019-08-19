Arkansas High looking to build on successful 2018 season

Arkansas High head coach Barry Norton said, “I’m excited about this ball club, I really am it’s probably the most inexperienced ball club I’ve ever coached in 32 going on 33 years.”

The Arkansas High Razorbacks are looking to defend their conference title. With only 3 starters returning on offense and 2 on defense, theyll be looking to new faces in 2019.

Norton said, “Every year is a new year every team is a new team. We lost some really good players but I think there are a bunch of young guys who are going to be able to step in and do a good job.”

Last season the Razorbacks offense was explosive averaging 28 points game and luckily one of the three starters that is returning on that side comes in quarterback Sean Foreback, going into his senior season hes using his experience to set an example.

Norton said, “Sean’s been a quarterback thats played as much as he has, we won ten games last year he’s a guy that has to get in there and lead. We need guys to show them how to work. How to go to work every day how to compete every day compete in every drill.”

Foreback said, “Course working harder but pretty much the same just trying to get stronger in the weight room, get faster.”

Barry Norton is going into his third seasons as the Razorbacks head man. In his time there leading the program to a 17-8 overall record and he expects more success with this squad.

Norton said, “You know what I tell people all the time you have hope and then you have expectations. Hope is you hope you win you hope you get a hit hope you make the free throw expectations is you’re expected to win. The way you expect to win is preparation. Going in and working hard every day and be fully prepared. Hopefully we get this team ready and our expectations are to be conference champions hopefully be a state champion.”

Foreback said, “Being surrounded by the greatest coaching staff in Texarkana, and the state. The goal every year to win a state championship.”