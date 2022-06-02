FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (PTN) – The Head Hog will be staying put in Fayetteville and bringing in the bacon with a brand-new contract.

Officials with the University of Arkansas athletics program announced Thursday that head football coach Sam Pittman has signed a new five-year contract with the school that boost his pay to a base of $5 million per year.

The deal retroactively started back on January 1 of 2022, running through 2026. It would automatically be extended to 2022 if Pittman coaches a team to a seven-win season during the five years.

“Arkansas is where I want to be, this is my dream job,” Pittman said in a release. “I am so grateful for our University and Hunter for believing in me, our coaches and staff and the program we’re building.”

The Razorbacks have seen solid success under Pittman. While he struggled a bit in the pandemic slammed 2020 season and picked up only three wins, Arkansas had its best seasons in 10 years during the 2021 campaign, going 9-4 and notching a win over Penn State in the Outback Bowl.

The team ended the season ranked 21 in the AP rankings and 20 in the Coach’s Poll.

“Coach Pittman and his staff have done a tremendous job quickly restoring the pride and belief in our football program,” Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek said. “There is no doubt, Coach Pittman has proven to be the right man to lead our football team.”