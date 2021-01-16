Arkansas’ road woes continue in blowout loss to Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Al (KMSS/KTAL) – Coach Eric Musselman told the media earlier this week the Razorbacks needed to “bring it” against Alabama or it “ain’t gonna be nice.”

It wasn’t nice. The Razorbacks saw the game slip out of reach before halftime for the second time in as many games. Arkansas trailed by 23 at the half, falling to the Crimson Tide for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

Shooting woes plagued the Hogs once again, shooting just 33 percent from the field and 23 percent from the 3-point line. The Razorbacks turned the ball over on 18 occasions and allowed the Tide to hit nearly 50 percent of their field goals on Saturday afternoon.

Moses Moody continued his impressive Freshman campaign, playing in all but six minutes of Saturday’s contest. The Little Rock native poured in 28 points and came up a rebound shy of a double-double. Nine of the ten Razorbacks who saw the floor against the Crimson Tide logged double-digit minutes.

After a 9-0 start to the season, the team has now lost four of their last five games. The team will return home to Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday to take on Auburn, one of the two SEC opponents the Razorbacks have defeated this season, and the only team the Hogs have defeated on the road. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:00.