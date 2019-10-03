Asberry explodes in Parkway’s win

The Parkway Panthers are 1-0 to open district play after a 49-26 win over Benton this past Friday.

A big reason for the success was the play of running back Jamall Asberry.

“It was just a lot of the same things,” Asberry said. “It was a lot runs. I had a lot of open holes I was just hitting.”

The junior racked up 273 yards on the ground, and five total scores.

“Jamall is such a strong back, and he’s got the feet as well,” Parkway head coach Neil May said. “It was just a deal where we put it on his shoulders and said ‘Buddy, let’s go.’ He responded to the call. 273 yards, five touchdowns. He had a big night, and we’re proud of him.”

The Panthers will need another big game from Asberry and the offense when they face Captain Shreve on Friday. Kickoff against the Gators will be at 7:00 p.m. at Lee Hedges Stadium.