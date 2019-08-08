Ashdown looks to new OC to lead the offense

The Ashdown Panthers are coming off a 3-7 season last year, 0-5 at home.

The Panthers return a bevy of players on the defensive side of the ball so look for that to be a strength this season, but last year they averaged just 23 points per game on offense.

Enter new offensive coordinator Gio Milam and Ashdown is looking to light up the scoreboard in 2019.

Head coach Matt Richardson said, “I’m really excited about Gio Milam, my offensive coordinator this year. He’s a really good hire, he’s a great man and a great coach but I’m really excited about hos he is around the kids. He does a great job.”

Sr offensive lineman Cole Smith said,”Coach Milam is our new offensive coordinator and he’s brought some new stuff to the table this year and I’m excited to see what he can do for us this year.”

Ashdown opens the season on Friday, August 30th on the road at Hamburg.