Assumption High School will honor Carley McCord, Sports Reporter and late wife of Steven Ensminger Jr., with a sticker on the back of their helmet for the 2020 season.

Ensminger Jr. is now the Quarterbacks Coach for the Mustangs, and is also the son of LSU Offensive Coordinator Steve Ensminger. He says Carley is the inspiration for getting back into coaching.

The Mustangs will kick off their season on Friday night at ED White High School at 7pm.