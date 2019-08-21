Atlanta Facing Tough District Slate in 2019

The Atlanta Rabbits enter the 2019 season with one goal in mind, going all the way to state, but getting into the post-season is no sure thing in district 7-3A Division I.

The Rabbits face a tough slate featuring the likes of last year’s district champ Jefferson and perennial playoff team Hughes Springs.

The Rabbits though aren’t shying away from the competition.

“It’s going to be a challenge for everybody I think week in and week out,” said Atlanta head coach Matt McClure, “but we like our chances, we like our team, and we like how we’re getting better each day, and building good days upon good days.”

“I feel like we’re all working harder because we came up so short last year,” said Atlanta senior linebacker Conner Samples. “I feel like we all have a chip on our shoulders ready to finish out the year and take it all.”

The Rabbits will open the 2019 season on the road at Gilmer. Kickoff is set for 7:30 on August 30th.