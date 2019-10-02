Balboa off to great start between the pipes

The Shreveport Mudbugs are currently 5-3 on their young season after splitting this past weekend’s two game series with the Amarillo Bulls.

Goaltender Maiszon Balboa is off to a great start between the pipes for the team, racking up 43 saves alone Friday night in the 2-1 shootout win.

The Bugs are 4-0 when Balboa gets the start, and he says its all about staying focused and preparing the right way.

“I mean just you know in practice think we’re all just focused on getting ready for the weekend,” Balboa said. “Obviously the boys play two games and I know going in I’m going to do my job when I get the chance. As far as just getting into a rhythm goes it all starts in practice.”

The Mudbugs will return to action Friday against the Springfield Junior Blues. Puck drop will be at 7:05 in Springfield, IL.