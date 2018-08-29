Barry Norton reflects on penalties and number of snaps in season opener Video

The Arkansas High Razorbacks opened their season in dominating fashion taking down Shiloh Christian last Friday night. Perhaps the most important thing to take away from any first game of the season, learning curves. The Razorbacks able to shed light on multiple areas which included too many penalties.

Coach Barry Norton says the fast paced season opener was beneficial in multiple ways.

Barry Norton said - I think there was 41 penalties thrown in the game. Nuts, it was completely nuts. The beauty of the game that I thought was great of the game was, we played so many snaps I think was 110 snaps in the first half. So I thought the good thing was the conditioning. It was a good win we got back at about 4:30 in the morning. We're still recovering from that and I think we have to be smart this week on how to handle our kids knowing that we didn't get as much rest as you'd like to have."