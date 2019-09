The Bossier Bearkats are moving on to the 4A state championship game following their 67-39 win over Carencro on Tuesday.

Defense was the key for the Bearkats in the win, forcing 28 turnovers.

Otis Smith led the way on offense, scoring a team-high 13 points in the win.

The Bearkats will play Breaux Bridge in the championship game. That game is Friday at 8:00 in Lake Charles.