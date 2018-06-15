Benton 7-on-7 Tournament Underway at Freedom Fields

The Benton Tigers are holding their annual 7-on-7 tournament over at Freedom Fields this weekend.

Teams from all over the state are in Bossier City this weekend.

Friday is pool play, and the tournament finishes up with a double elimination tournament on Saturday.

This is a good chance for players to get together and hone their skills in the summer months.

Reynolds Moore said, “It’s always exciting. It’s a lot of fun. We get a lot of teams from up here. They come up here and have a good time, and the coaches know each other. We’ve got a lot of teams. We’ve got a couple from Northeast Louisiana with Neville and West Monroe, St. James up from south Louisiana, and Bolton and Pineville from central Louisiana. So, we’ve done a good job of representing the whole state.”

Neil May said, “It’s just the reps. The reps are so important for us on offense and defense. To be able to come out here and run our coverages on defense and run our routes on offense and throw and catch. Those are things that are very important to our kids.”

The double elimination tournament will get underway Saturday morning at Freedom Fields.