Benton advances to semifinals, North Webster falls in Quarterfinals
The Benton Tigers forced a game three against West Ouachita 8-0. The defending State Champions punch their tickets back down to Sulphur. North Webster falls in a sweep against Sterlington. Click on the video above for highlights and scores from the games.
