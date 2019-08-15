Benton looks to make smooth transition to 5A

Benton head coach Reynolds Moore said, “We didn’t ask to go to 5A, we’re not going to ask permission to be there. We want to kick the door down and let everyone know we’re here.”

The Benton Tigers enter the 2019 season with a swagger and they are embracing that move from 4A to 5A.

Benton quarterback Clint Lasiter said, “Our expectation is to come into 5A and show them what we got and let them know that we ain’t playing. I think we’re just as good as all of them so I don’t think it’s going to be that hard.”

Now this new version of 1-5A includes 4-different Bossier Parish schools in the district, setting up some opportunities for some pretty special rivalries, something that coach Moore thinks will help with both the atmosphere on Friday nights, and motivation for the players.

Moore said, “When you line up against Airline or Parkway, or Haughton, for us it’s been Minden, North Desoto, Woodlawn, you don’t have to say anything to the kids. There’s just a little bit of a different feel on the field.”

The Tigers are coming off a 7-5 season and a 2nd round exit in the playoffs. The worst record since coach Moore’s first year in Benton, but the biggest difference between this years team and last years, they return the starter at quarterback, as Junior Clint Lasiter is back leading the offense.

Moore said, “We were out here the other day after workouts throwing and he was answering questions that receivers were asking without us having to. We’ve seen a lot of growth with him.”

Lasiter said, “I think we should be better than last year, most of our players came back, a few of them we’ve got more experience.”

Experience the Tigers hope can catapult them to a district championship.