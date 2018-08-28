Benton looks to rely on "D" Friday against Wossman

The Benton Tigers are coming off an unbeaten regular season.

The Tigers lost a lot from last years 2nd round playoff team, including Louisiana's number fou passer of all time in Garrett Hable.

Ken Gay is going to take over under center.

Head coach Reynolds Moore says Gay has all the tools and a little experience playing behind Hable the last two seasons, but the strength of this team, and you could see it Friday night at the Jamboree, is going to be the defense.

Moore said, "My second year here we won three games in a row 7-6, 7-0 and 9-0 until our offense finally found it's legs about week seven or eight and then we ended up in the quarter finals. I think you've got a chance for this team to do that. Maybe the offense struggles a little bit early on but our defense is ahead of the game right now."

Senior Safety Sam Simmons said, "I agree with him. We don't have as much returning starters but we have some young guys fill in that know what they're doing and they know their job."

Benton opens the season on the road on Friday night against Wossman.