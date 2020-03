NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation says facing hostile crowds in Mexico and Central America and makes playing for the U.S. men's national team a different job than competing for the American women.

The USSF made the claim in documents filed Tuesday night in federal court in Los Angeles, where a lawsuit by American women accusing the federation of gender discrimination is scheduled for trial starting May 5. The U.S. women are seeking more than $66 million in damages under the Equal Pay Act and the Civil Rights Act of 1964.