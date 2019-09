The Benton Tigers moved to 3-0 on the season with their 57-30 win over the Huntington Raiders.

Benton trailed 30-20 late in the second quarter, but scored 37 unanswered points to pick up the win.

The Raiders fall to 2-1 with Thursday’s loss. The Raiders will be back at Independence Stadium next week when they take on Carroll.

The Tigers will now get set to open district 1-5A play next Friday when they take on the Parkway Panthers.