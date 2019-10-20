Big Defensive Stops Propel ETBU to Third Win of the Year

Contributed by: ETBU Athletic Communications

MARSHALL, Texas – Picking up their third American Southwest Conference win of the season, the East Texas Baptist University football grounded out a victory over McMurry University 21-19. ETBU is now 3-3 overall and 3-2 in the ASC. ETBU’s offense put up over 400 total yards, while the defense only allowed one second half score.

Brian Baca led the ETBU offense going 17-of-32 for 265 yards passing and two touchdowns. Davion Carter hauled in three passes for 70 yards to go along with a score, while Jalen Blanton caught four passes for 63 yards and a touchdown. Tariq Gray would catch five passes for 57 yards. Jeremiah Robertson was able to rack up 129 yards on the ground on 22 carries and a score. Anton Clark led the defense with 13 tackles, including 2.5 sacks, and three tackles for loss. K.J. Kelley, Zach Pike, and Donovan Graham each recorded eight tackles, while Chad Pajestka, James Wright IV, and D’Marjai Dearion would record sacks. Grant LaPoint-Teate recorded a career-high three interceptions in the game.

On the first drive of the game, ETBU would only need three plays to go 83 yards in 00:52 seconds, as Baca connected with Carter for a 58-yard pitch and score. McMurry was able to get three points back on their first drive of the game as quarterback Hunter Garvin led the offense to the 11-yard line before a Tiger stop. That led to a field goal by Simental (8:51) from 28-yards out. After a three and out by ETBU, McM would once again get three points on the board on a Simental 32-yard field goal making the score 7-6 (3:31). Both teams would trade punts to close the first quarter.

The Tigers would strike first in the second quarter on a 27-yard touchdown pass from Baca to Blanton (11:34), giving ETBU the 14-6 advantage. After an ETBU turnover, the Tiger defense would answer back as LaPoint-Teate picked off his first pass of the game at the ETBU 34-yard line stopping a McM threat. After a three and out from the offense, the War Hawks were able to put together a seven-play 69-yard drive, capped off by a Heifner passing touchdown to Dorsey (1:08) cutting ETBU’s lead to two, 14-12.

McMurry would receive the second half kick, but was only able to move the ball two yards, giving it right back to the Tigers. ETBU was unable to capitalize on their first drive of the half after missing a 27-yard field goal. After forcing an McM punt, the Tigers would get the ball back and put together a seven-play, 87-yard drive, capped off by a Robertson 31-yard rushing touchdown (3:07) run, giving ETBU the 21-12 lead. LaPoint-Teate would record his second interception of the game on the ensuing War Hawk drive. Both teams would trade punts to end the third quarter.

McMurry was able to strike quick to start the fourth quarter as Garvin connected with Dorsey for a seven yard score (12:31), making the score, 21-19. McM would immediately follow the score with an onside kick that they recovered at their 49-yard line. LaPoint-Teate would step defensively once again as he picked off Garvin for the third grabbing the ball in the endzone to stop the McM drive. The Tiger defense would have to make one more stop, before they were able to seal the deal for the 21-19 victory.

ETBU will host Howard Payne University next Saturday for homecoming at 2:00 p.m.