Bills, Tre’Davious White agree to new contract

Former Green Oak’s Giant, Tre’Davious White signed a four-year, $70-million contract extension with the Buffalo Bills.

The former first-round draft pick is heading into his fourth NFL season. He is now the highest-paid cornerback in the league.



White has twelve career interceptions including six last season, which ties him for the NFL lead.

The Bills could have exercised the fifth-year option on his contract for 2021, but this new contract has one of Buffalo’s best players locked in.

The Bills selected White with the 27th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He made his first Pro Bowl and was a first-team All-Pro in 2019.

White was slated to make a $1.8 million base salary this year and then a $10.2 million fifth-year option salary next year. He’s sure to make significantly more than $12 million over the next two years now.