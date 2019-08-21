Bo Meeks and Airline are looking to contend for a District Title

Returning eleven starters from last season the Airline Vikings are looking to contend in 2019.

Replacing a quarterback is never easy for a football team but the Vikings are hoping they’re strong enough on defense to carry them early on while first year quarterback Alex Garcia gets his feet wet under center.

Airline head coach Bo Meeks said, “Expecting them to play well for us especially up front. Dominating up front, the run especially and with our schedule we play a lot of teams that run the ball really well so it’s really important. We’re expecting a lot from those guys.”

District 1-5A looks a little different this season, it’s still deep, but with four time district champion Evangel out of the mix it’s anyone’s district to win.

Airline senior linebacker Carter Slack, said,” A huge opportunity I think. I think we’re capable of winning district and I think we can win it.”

Meeks said, “Several teams with a lot of guys back, Shreve and Haughton both have a lot of guys back, we have a lot of guys back. I think it’s wide open, I think those two kind of established themselves last year, Byrd as well, Parkway is solid, it is top to bottom it’s going to be a challenge.”

A challenge that pales when compared to what Meeks battled in the offseason.

The Airline coach was diagnosed with stomach cancer back in December.

While he’s beat the cancer and feeling fine now, he said it put a lot of things into perspective for him.

Meeks said, “Everyday coach Garrett would send me the report to let me know how hard they were working. The kids were texting me all the time just telling me they love me and how hard they were working and all of that.”

Slack said, “It was just really tough and we’ve been praying about it and thank the good lord that he’s good and healthy now. Yeah we’re going to play this season for him.”

A season that could be special for the Airline Vikings.