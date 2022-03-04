SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – For the first time in 11 years, the Vikings will be looking for a new Head Football Coach.



Airline’s principal Justin James announced today Bo Meeks will be stepping down after leading the Vikings since 2011. Meeks’ many accolades include two district championships as well as three state quarterfinal appearances. He was also named the 2019 National Football Foundation S.M. McNaughton Chapter of North Louisiana Coach of the Year.



Meeks finishes his time at Airline with a 65-58 record over 11 seasons.