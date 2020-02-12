Bossier rally to beat Green Oak

Sports

by: Sydney Simone

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tuesday night in high school basketball, Bossier on the road at Green Oak High School.

Early on, Bearkats set the tone. Tim King had a nice lob to joseph manning for the finish at the 2-point at the hoop.

Bossier had good rebounds and putbacks which kept them in the lead in the beginning but Green Oak Giants ended up leading by 1-point. However, Bossier won the game with a final score of 62-43.

They play again on February 18, 2020. The overall record for Green Oaks is now 13-12. For Bossier, their record is 27-3. The Bearkats are having a great season so far.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories