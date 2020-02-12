Bossier rally to beat Green Oak

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tuesday night in high school basketball, Bossier on the road at Green Oak High School.

Early on, Bearkats set the tone. Tim King had a nice lob to joseph manning for the finish at the 2-point at the hoop.

Bossier had good rebounds and putbacks which kept them in the lead in the beginning but Green Oak Giants ended up leading by 1-point. However, Bossier won the game with a final score of 62-43.

They play again on February 18, 2020. The overall record for Green Oaks is now 13-12. For Bossier, their record is 27-3. The Bearkats are having a great season so far.

