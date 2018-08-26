Both QB's to See Action in NSU's Season Opener
This week, NSU head coach Brad Laird announced Shelton Eppler and Clay Holgorsen will both see action at quarterback in the Demons' season opener against Texas A&M.
Laird said both QBs had earned the right to play with their showings during fall camp.
Click the video above for more on the quarterback situation.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
