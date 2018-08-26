Sports

Both QB's to See Action in NSU's Season Opener

This week, NSU head coach Brad Laird announced Shelton Eppler and Clay Holgorsen will both see action at quarterback in the Demons' season opener against Texas A&M.

Laird said both QBs had earned the right to play with their showings during fall camp.

