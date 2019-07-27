Brad Cesak catches up with Northwestern State Head Coach Brad Laird at Southland Conference Media Days

Brad Cesak said, “I’m here with NSU head coach Brad Laird, and coach, you’re going into year two now as the head coach of the Demons. What is different about this season as opposed to when we were in this spot a year ago?”

Brad Laird said, “Well I think as we’ve now gone through the 2018 season, I think first you look at our staff, the consistency with which we were able to, in this day in age in college football you see one or two coaches that may be only some place a year, and we had the luxury of keeping our guys in place, and I think the consistency within the coaching staff, and that’s going to lead to the consistency within our players.”

Cesak said, “I think a lot of Demon fans are excited for that Week 3 game, heading down to Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers. What kind of opportunity is that for your program?”

Laird said, “Love it, love it. Can’t wait. For several reasons. A lot of our guys grew up wanting to play there, and so we get that opportunity, and enjoying it this year because you’re probably looking at a top five team that we get to go to their place and compete and play. So, week three we’ll be looking forward to that opportunity to kind of see where we are as a football team after week one and week two.”

Cesak said, “Seven starters back on the offensive side of the ball, but a lot of production out the door at the receiver position. How do you think that’s going to shake out as we get into fall camp here pretty soon?”

Laird said, “You know it’s going to be interesting. I think the 15 days of spring practice, you add a couple more pieces to the puzzle this summer, and then you get to go in with that into fall camp to kind of see who’s going to step up. You know, exciting for those guys, the opportunity to be able to step up, and we’ve seen that in the spring. We’ve seen that this summer, and I’m really looking forward to see how it plays out in the fall.”

Cesak said, “Coach, thank you very much for joining me. The NSU Demons will open up the season on August 29th against UT-Martin.”