Brewers knock Giants from top spot in NL, win fourth in row

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey, right, prepares to tag out Milwaukee Brewers’ Luis Urias at home during the second inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants are suddenly in second place, and the defending World Series champion Dodgers are atop the National League ahead of a weekend visit to the Bay Area.

Sure looks like September is going to be wild out West.

Jace Peterson hit a go-ahead single in the seventh, Lorenzo Cain homered for a second straight game and the Milwaukee Brewers knocked the Giants out of the NL lead for the first time in more than three months with a 5-2 win Wednesday night.

“We just have to try to go after it and get back into that position,” San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler said.

The Giants (84-49) matched their longest losing streak of the season at four and fell to second in the NL West after a San Francisco-era best 108 days on top since May 30. Los Angeles (85-49) moved ahead in the NL by holding off the Braves at home 4-3.

“This is a really good team, they’ve been playing great baseball all season long. It’s always a battle when we play those guys, we match up really well,” Cain said. “We were able to come in and take three, and that’s huge. We’ve won the series so far.”

Daniel Norris (2-3) struck out two in the sixth for the win after starter Brett Anderson exited early after being hit in the pitching shoulder by a 103 mph line drive. Josh Hader closed out the Brewers’ fourth straight victory for his 29th save.

Dominic Leone (3-3) got into trouble with two outs in the seventh before Jose Alvarez relieved and gave up Peterson’s hit.

LaMonte Wade Jr. doubled with one out in the eighth against Jake Cousins but San Francisco couldn’t capitalize.

Kris Bryant hit an RBI double in the fifth for San Francisco. Justin Topa then intentionally walked Brandon Belt, and Buster Posey followed with a tying single.

“Any time you have a little losing streak, it’s not fun,” Posey said. “This group’s shown an ability to bounce back throughout the year and that’s just what you have to believe you’re going to do.”

Kevin Gausman struck out seven over five innings, allowing Cain’s two-run single as one of four hits. The right-hander has three straight no-decisions but has won his last three decisions since a loss to Houston on July 30.

An injury forced Anderson out early for a second straight outing after he left his last start because of right hip tightness. Anderson wanted to keep going but said his shoulder stiffened up after the inning.

“It didn’t feel great initially but Adrenalin’s a hell of a thing,” Anderson said. “I think I started throwing harder.”

The left-hander took a scary line drive on his pitching shoulder off Brandon Crawford’s bat in the second. Anderson was able to avoid taking it in the head. He was checked on then made a few tosses and stayed in the game to finish the inning before exiting.

Anderson, whose career began across San Francisco Bay with the Oakland Athletics from 2009-2013 then later returned, had lost three straight starts and is winless since Aug. 1 at Atlanta.

SCOOTIN’ ABOUT

Brewers manager Craig Counsell has a blast renting a scooter any chance he gets on the road.

“I do it everywhere, it’s a good way to see cities without a car,” he said after scooting to the ballpark Wednesday. “You expand your footprint of the city.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: C Manny Pina was placed on the 10-day injured list with tightness in his left oblique, the move retroactive to Sunday. “Better to miss six or seven days than to miss seven or eight weeks,” Pina said. “I think less than 10 days I’ll be fine.” … 3B Eduardo Escobar is slated to return from a strained right hamstring Friday when the Brewers host St. Louis. … The Brewers activated 1B Daniel Vogelbach from the 60-day injured list after he had been sidelined by a strained left hamstring and sprained right foot.

Giants: 3B Wilmer Flores exited with left hamstring tightness. … A day after pitching 3 2/3 innings, RHP Johnny Cueto went on the injured list for the third time this season and again with an elbow strain. He had been scratched Monday because of cold and flu-like symptoms, receiving two IV bags of fluids and medication before making his start. He also missed time with an elbow flexor strain and a strained lat muscle. … LHP Alex Wood is still sick and dealing with body aches and chills after testing positive for the coronavirus and going on the IL on Monday. “We had discussed briefly the possibility of giving him some physical activity. We’re just not there yet,” Kapler said. … 2B Tommy La Stella, scratched Monday with tightness in his left side, hit in the cage and is expected to be ready to play soon. … 3B Evan Longoria (bruised hand) also took swings in the cage.

ROSTER MOVES

Milwaukee recalled C Luke Maile and RHP Topa from Triple-A Nashville and transferred LHP Angel Perdomo to the 60-day IL.

The Giants recalled LHP Caleb Baragar, RHP John Brebbia and IF/OF Thairo Estrada from Triple-A Sacramento.

UP NEXT

LHP Eric Lauer (4-5, 3.61 ERA) pitches the series finale for the Brewers looking to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time in 2021. The Giants counter with RHP Logan Webb (8-3, 2.65), who is seeking his eighth straight winning decision since a May 5 loss at Colorado.

