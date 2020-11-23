Bright Smile Award: The Porkchop Pit, Airline

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – Each week, we highlight people who may go unnoticed during gameday but that are crucial to the gameday experience with our Bright Smile Award.



This week’s Bright Smile Award Winners hail from Airline High School. Scott Floyd and Adam Burns man the “Porkchop Pit” on Friday night’s during the fall, grilling delicious porkchops and other meats for the concession stand.

The proceeds from the “Porkchop Pit” benefit Airline’s Band, and the two are happy to do their part to fundraise on behalf of their kids who perform in the band on Friday nights. Adam Burns has been manning the pit for two years while Scott just started this fall.