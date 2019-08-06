Briles addresses media for the first time as Mt Vernon Head Coach

In East Texas Mount Vernon started the season started today, but the focus right now is not on the Tigers on the field, but instead the controversial hiring of their new head coach, in former Baylor coach Art Briles.

Briles took to the practice field with his new team on Monday, happy to be back coaching high school football in Texas, after one season guiding a pro team in Florence-Italy to the Italian Bowl final.

Mount vernon made what many in the public consider a controversial hiring back on May 24th.

Since then, the district received national criticism, for bringing in a coach, who was ousted from the baylor program three years ago after multiple players were accused of sexual assault.

Although Briles has denied any allegations, that he helped cover these incidents up.

Monday evening he agreed to meet with the media after the Tigers’ first practice, but would not address any questions relating to what happened in Waco due to the on-going investigation.

Briles said, “I’ve been doing this a long time, if this is the last dance, I’m good with it, I was good with Italy being the last dance, you know it’s got nothing to do with that, they might, maybe could look and say maybe if you just keep walking forward you might have a chance to be looked at with a graciousness some day and that would be the only thing.”

This is expected to be Briles only media availability before the season.

The Tigers open the regular season on the road against Bonham, on Friday August 30th.