Broderick Fobbs reflects on Tigers week two performance

The Grambling State Tigers fell 0-2 on their season after the 20-14 loss to Louisiana Tech. The Tigers trailed by twenty in the second half but the offense made adjustments going tempo and were pretty efficient. Grambling had more first downs and ran more plays than the Bulldogs, racking up 305 yards in the second half. After recovering an onside kick and failing to convert a first down Tech was able to run out the clock. Coach Fobbs saying there was a lot to take away from the performance.

Broderick Fobbs said, “You know I think we did some good things but we have to play better we have to finish. We had an opportunity we had several opportunities just didn’t take advantage of it today. Good thing is we have a week off to kind of assess what we’ve done in the first two weeks before we get ready for this conference race.”