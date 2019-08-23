Broken Bow Looks to Continue Recent Success

Last season the Broken Bow Savages finished with a 9-3 record.

Six of those wins were in shut out fashion.

While the defense was lights out last season, the offense was equally dominant, averaging over 35 points a game last season.

With the Savages returning a number of players from last year’s season, coach Glennis Ring is confident in their ability to be successful again in 2019.

Glennis Ring said, “We have a great senior class we have 17-18 seniors they’ve been here since I’ve been here since we’ve been trying to turn this thing around so we’re excited about it. We expect nothing but success.”

Jackson Rich said, “It’s a strong brotherhood, nothing but a strong brotherhood. We respect each other, we know each others boudaries what to do to them what not to do. We know how to help each other we know if someone is doing bad how to help them how to talk to them we know how to be good with each other it just connects.”

Broken Bow will open the 2019 season on the road at Idabel. Kickoff is set for 7:00 on Friday, September 6th.