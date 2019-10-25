‘Brotherton Bowl’ set for Friday night in Shreveport

Captain Shreve and Haughton is a showdown both on the field and the sidelines.

Jason Brotherton said, “He’s my younger, uglier, big brother is what I call him.”

Coy Brotherton said, “He likes to claim he’s the more athletic one the skinnier one. I know Mom and Dad are from Haughton but I always tell him they fed me more.”

The Bucs head coach and Gators offensive coordinator will face off for the fifth time in the series this year. Where big brotherton is undefeated.

Coy Brotherton said, “He’s got me so I can’t lie. It probably means a little more this year to me than to him. He likes to kid around and jab at me when he can about whatever he can.”

Jason Brotherton said, “His two year old brought me a stuffed gator this morning. My six year old told Coy last night that we’re going to beat him so we have a good time with it.”

The brotherly brotherton love is real, but make no mistake this game is serious.

Coy Brotherton said, “Usually we’ll talk daily about who we’re playing what we’re doing and things outside of football too but this week its just been more outside football information.”

Jason Brotherton said, “We’re both in the position where this is the big game and both coaching in it so that means we’re having a great season.”

Two coaches proving friday night lights never fail to bring families together.

Jason Brotherton said, “We’re going to hug each other and take a picture together at the end of the night no matter who wins.”