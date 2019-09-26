Buccaneers embracing role as District 1-5A front-runners

The Haughton Buccaneers have looked impressive in their opening three games, outscoring opponents by more than 100 points in route to a 3-0 start.

With the way they have opened the season, many are looking at the Bucs as the front-runners in district 1-5A.

That means, as we enter district play, the Buccaneers are playing with a target on their backs.

It’s a role the team is embracing.

“That’s what we want,” Haughton head coach Jason Brotherton said. “You want people to think you’re good and to treat you like you’re good because that’s what you want to be. So, we kind of relish that. We’ve been the underdog the last couple of years, and while that’s fun, that’s a different role that’s also good when every one thinks you’re pretty good. That’s just means you’ve gotten to where you want to get. Now the problem is you’ve got to be able to stay there against a lot of good teams.”

While the Buccaneers aren’t backing away from the challenge, they say they’re still trying to keep their focus.

“Our team, and in our group, as this community in Haughton, we’re just the same team we’ve been throughout the whole season,” Buccaneer quarterback Peyton Stovall said. “You’ve got to have the same mindset. Don’t get our heads too big.”

The Buccaneers will open district play this week at home against the Byrd Yellow Jackets. That game will kick off at 7:00 on Friday.