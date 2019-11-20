Buccaneers looking for first road playoff win since ’92

The Haughton Buccaneers are into the second round thanks to a 28-7 win over Ouachita Parish.

It was a pretty clean game overall for the Buccaneers, just one turnover and only two penalties.

Coach Jason Brotherton says they’ll need to play that way this week against Comeaux if they want to get their first road playoff win since 1992.

Jason Brotherton said, “I expect to have a great week of practice and I expect them to get off the bus ready to play and treat it like a business trip and not like a party. If we do that I think we’ll be ok. As the game gets closer later in the week they’ll dial in and do the things they have to do and that comes down to leadership and we have some great leaders that will take care of that.”

The Buccaneers and Comeaux will kickoff Friday at 7:00 in Lafayette.