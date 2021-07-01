Bucks’ Antetokounmpo (knee) out for Game 5 of Eastern finals

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is helped up by his brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo (right), who also plays for the team, after he hyperextended his left knee on this play hitting the floor after rising to challenge a slam by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela on a lob pass by Lou Williams with 7:14 left in the third quarter of game 4 in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday night.

The Milwaukee Bucks had said Wednesday the two-time MVP was doubtfulafter an MRI revealed he hyperextended his left knee during Game 4 against Atlanta. A revised injury report Thursday listed him as unable to play.

Antetokounmpo hurt his knee while trying to block a dunk attempt by Clint Capela in the third quarter of theHawks’ 110-88 victory.He landed awkwardly, clutched his knee in obvious pain and remained down for several minutes before walking slowly to the locker room.

The Bucks and Hawks are tied at two games apiece. Antetokounmpo has been averaging 28.2 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists in the postseason.

The revised injury report still lists Atlanta’s Trae Young and Capela as questionable.

Young missed Game 4 because of a bone bruise in his right foot. Capela’s right eye is inflamed after after taking an inadvertent elbow to the face late in Game 4.

The Bucks haven’t indicated how they might adjust their starting lineup without Antetokounmpo. When Antetokounmpo was unavailable during the regular season, the Bucks moved Bobby Portis or Pat Connaughton into the starting lineup.

“It’s not something where you … need to consciously think, ‘I need to do more,’ “ Connaughton said after Thursday’s shootaround about the prospect of playing without Antetokounmpo. ”It’s just you’re ready for opportunities as they arise. Throughout the season, one of the, I would say, beautiful things about our team is you’re called to do different things on different nights.”

Milwaukee went 6-5 during the regular seasons in games Antetokounmpo missed.

“We talk about ball movement and people movement and playing free, playing organically,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Wednesday. “Those things probably become even more important (if Antetokounmpo can’t play). We’ve got a lot of talent, so I think just let the guys play. Put them in a comfort level and put them in a comfortable spot and let them go play basketball, not over-complicated.

“We’ve played games without Giannis, without Khris (Middleton), without Jrue (Holiday), without whoever it may be, and so hopefully you have a structure and a system where you can function at a high level on both ends of the court no matter who is playing.”

