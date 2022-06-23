SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – You’re used to seeing them in Ruston. However tonight, the Bulldog Blitz brought Louisiana Tech to Shreveport.

Louisiana Tech coaches from all sports including Head Football Coach Sonny Cumbie, Baseball Coach Lane Burroughs, Softball’s Josh Taylor, and Women’s Basketball Coach Brooke Stoehr, along with Athletic Director Dr. Eric Wood, met and mingled with Tech fans and alumni. It was an opportunity for the Bulldogs in charge to show their appreciation for the Bulldogs who support them.



“It’s not just us on the field and them in the stands,” said Burroughs, who just signed a five-year extension with the Bulldogs. “We’re face to face. We’re able to shake hands, get a hug here and there. I love this stuff because these are the people that keep us afloat. If it weren’t for them, we’re not doing what we’re able to do.”



“It’s great any time us as coaches can get out on the road and meet our fan base and meet with our alumni,” said first-year Head Football Coach Sonny Cumbie. “We want to take that opportunity, especially this is a time of a year most of us as coaches have a little down time and are able to do that.”



“I get to sit down at the table, and they’re asking a bunch of questions,” said Dr. Wood. “It’s an opportunity to peel back the curtain a little bit. If they made the trek out here to be with us tonight, we want to give them a little something.”