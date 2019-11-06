Bulldogs always expect a challenge against North Texas

The Louisiana Tech bulldogs have been rolling. Winners of their last seven games 4-0 in conference play, sitting on top of the west division. This week taking on a divisional opponent in North Texas. If recent history is anything to go by, expect a hard fought battle. This game has come down to field goals in each of the last two meetings. Coach Holtz saying the team always expects a challenge.

Skip Holtz said, ” When I look at North Texas, I know that 4-5 is disappointing record for what their expectations were going into the season. They’ve played some really quality opponents. I think it’s a combination with some of the injuries they’ve had to overcome and I think it’s some of the teams that they’ve run into. I don’t put on the film, and say oh wow they’re not what I thought they’d be. They’re everything I thought they’d be.”

