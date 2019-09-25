Bulldogs balanced in win over FIU

The LA Tech Bulldogs established a balanced attack in their win over Florida International.

The Bulldogs threw the ball 41 times, resulting in 290 yards. They also rushed the ball 43 times for 275 yards.

Justin Henderson led the ground attack with 141 yards on 15 carries, and scored three times in the 43-31 win.

Bulldogs head coach Skip Holtz credits the offensive success to the play of the offensive line.

“I thought there were an awful lot of positive things,” LA Tech head coach Skip Holtz said. “We were really good on third down, won the turnover battle and played hard. A lot of credit has to go to the offensive line for the way they opened up holes and came off the ball. They really accepted the challenge of the stymied running game up to this point.”

The Bulldogs are on the road for their Week 5 tilt against Rice. Kickoff will be at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday in Houston.