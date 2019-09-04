Bulldogs Turning Attention to Grambling

Saturday’s trip to Austin was not the start Louisiana Tech wanted to their season, falling to Texas, 45-14, in the opening game, but that was last week.

They’ve turned the page to the Grambling State Tigers.

While the Tigers are an FCS team, don’t expect the Bulldogs to take this opponent lightly.

Grambling has consitently competed for SWAC championships in recent years.

With this year’s squad, LA Tech head coach Skip Holtz says it all starts with quarterback Geremy Hickbottom.

“When I break them down I look at their offense, and I think it starts with their quarterback,” Holtz said. “He’s big, he’s athletic. He’s duel threat, he can run. Really been impressed with him. I watched his 12 games a year ago. I think he’s very poised. I don’t think the moment is too big for him, and I think he is a special player. We’re going to have our hand’s full with him. I think they’ve got a good offensive ball club.”

The Bulldogs and Grambling will meet up Saturday in Ruston. Kickoff is set for 2:30 at Joe Aillet Stadium.