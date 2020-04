FILE – In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) gestures thanks to the student section after playing his last game in Tiger Stadium, an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, in Baton Rouge, La. Heading into this year’s slate of conference title games a case could be made that No. 1 LSU (No. 2 CFP), No. 2 Ohio State (No. 1 CFP) and No. 3 Clemson (No. 3 CFP) have all done enough already to lose their conference championship games and still get in the College Football Playoff. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – Former LSU Tiger and Heisman Trophy winner, Joe Burrow, says ‘thank you’ to Louisiana and LSU in a recent social media post.

Photo Courtesy: LSU Athletics

No details were given where, or if, the billboard would appear across the state.

Burrow is projected to be taken as the #1 overall NFL Draft pick on Thursday evening.

