Burrow taken with #1 overall NFL Draft pick

As expected, former LSU QB Joe Burrow was taken with the first overall pick in the NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Heisman Trophy winner set the NCAA FBS record for most touchdowns thrown in a single season (60) in his final year with the Tigers.
The only other Bayou Bengals to be chosen #1 overall in the NFL Draft are JaMarcus Russell and Billy Cannon.
In a letter before the draft, Bengals president Mike Brown told Burrow he looks forward “to building championship football teams with you for many years to come.”
