Byrd, Calvary renew budding rivalry to open the season Thursday night

The Calvary Cavaliers and Byrd Yellow Jackets have played non-district games against each other for the last five seasons.

You could say a mini rivalry has bloomed between the two programs and Calvary coach Rodney Guin says the game plan against Byrd is the same as it is every year and it’s pretty straight forward.

Guin said “We gotta stop the run first if we don’t do that they don’t have to throw a pass so we have to stop the run especially the full backs he’s a good little player and the quarterback hurt us last year. Can’t turn the ball over that’s going to be the key because they don’t give you many possessions during the game. We’ve got to be able to throw the football. We’re young up front so running the ball may be difficult we’ll need to be able to throw it.”

On the other end of the matchup the Yellow Jackets will be leaning heavily on a number of returning players this season.

Most notably is the senior laden backfield, and also returning for his junior year is starting quarterback Cameron Felt.

Since chemistry already exists between Felt and the running back core, a lot is expected from the offensive side of the ball.

Byrd head coach Mike Suggs said “Well you know we’re expecting a lot out of them. We’ve got a senior backfield, Cameron is going to be a junior at quarterback he played a lot for us last year. All three running backs are seniors and they all played for us last year. Darren Marshall is at a new position but he played for us a lot at fullback last year so we’re expecting a lot out of them.”

Felt said “It puts a lot of confidence in me. I know my backs and receivers are older so they know what they’re doing.”

The Cavs and Yellow Jackets facing off in their season openers Thursday night at Lee Hedges Stadium at 7pm.