Byrd Golf Continues to be Dominant

The Byrd golf team knows a thing or two about winning. The Jackets overcame a 15 stroke deficit at this years state championships to win their 5th title in 6 years.

Porter May said, “It’s a great feeling, but it makes you more excited for next year where we try to have the three peat like they had a couple years back. It’s just really charging for the future.”

Payne Johnson said, “We knew we had to play a good final round, and we did. It’s just a lot more exciting for the team.”

But it wasn’t just the boys bringing home a championship. This time, the Lady Jackets joined them.

Sydney Moss said, “Well, it’s never been done before, so ti have it happen in the same year, and to be able to share that experience was just motivating. We were all so proud of each other.”

It’s clear why this group has found success. In a sport that is so individually driven, Byrd has found a way to embrace the team concept.

Jack Hubble said, “It felt just like a normal team sport when we won. Every one was high-fiving each other. Just getting real excited together. No one was focusing on the individual.”

Jake Marler said, “I mean only five play, but there’s so many great guys behind us that are playing well, and then we have so many great guys coming in to continue this going forward.”

The Yellow Jackets like to have fun. Sometimes, too much fun.

Johnson said, “Aubrey (Nation) jumping in the pond. That was the craziest bet we ever had.”

Marler said, “He bet on the par three’s if he lost he had to jump in the pond and swim across it out here.”

May said, “You could smell him from about 30 feet away from all the grime that was left on him.”

Moss said, “Probably shouldn’t have done that.”

Gillian Cole said, “But so typical of Aubrey. He’s something else.”

Moss said, “He’s a cut-up.”

But it’s moments like that that have created an untreatable bond. One that extends beyond the golf course.

—

