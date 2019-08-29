Byrd Ready to Contend for District Title

The Byrd Yellow Jackets ground attack has always been their stinger. Losing 1500 yards of production in running back Charlie Barham means there are big shoes to fill, but Jeremy Williams is up for the task.

Mike Suggs said, “You know Jeremy played some for us last year and did some good things but Charlie’s got big shoes to fill he was the main stay of our offense so that’s a key spot for us to fill.”

Cameron Felt said, “Right now we just lost Charlie but we still have somebody to replace him we always have talent so should mean we’re going to more spread the ball out probably that’s what I’m thinking.”

The backfield may look slightly different. but the most important position returns a familiar face in Cameron Felt., who’s been hard at work preparing for his senior season.

Suggs said, “His first game he started for us he was 14 years old so he’s come a long way since then and got baptized by fire that first year and last year he had a really good year for us so we’re expecting really big things from him this year.”

Felt said, “Experience I feel very comfortable with the team. I’ve been working on throwing footwork and I’ve been really running a lot too so speed and throwing. All around, everything.”

As for the defense, Byrd returns eight starters, and that side of the ball is sure to do some damage.

Suggs said, “We’ve got Junior Brown coming back at linebacker Braydon Hermes back in the secondary starting free safety for us so we’ve got some experience coming back at each level for our defense.”

Reginald Poland Jr said, “Dominant. We’re going to dominate the feel yes mam, domination.”

The road to success won’t be an easy one as the Jackets open the season against Brother Martin in New Orleans, then play West Monroe and Calvary, not to mention district 1-5A competition, but not only is the team ready for the challenge, they’re used to it..

Suggs said, “But I mean we always try to play as tough an early schedule as we can got a new district now with Benton and Natchitoches Central coming in and the other teams that are in there that have made it tough every year. I think our district is going to be very competative.”

Felt said, “I think we play tough teams all the time. Don’t worry about where they’re from who they are. Just play what we can play and do our best.”