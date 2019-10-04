Byrd scores first win of 2019

It wasn’t pretty, but the Byrd Yellow Jackets were able to pick up their first win of the season on Thursday, beating Natchitoches Central, 9-7.

Things looked bleak early for the Jackets. Chiefs receiver Caylin Demars took an end-around 97 yards for a touchdown to give Natchitoches Central a 7-0 lead.

Demars’ TD run was the longest against Byrd in their 115 year history.

Byrd would eventually rally, and thanks to a last-second field goal, would be able to get the win.

The Jackets are now 1-1 in district 1-5A play. They will be on the road at Parkway next week.

It’s back to the drawing board for Natchitoches Central, who is now 0-2 in district play. They’ll host Southwood next week.