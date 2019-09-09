Byrd Yellow Jackets look forward to 9th annual Battle on the Border

Ten teams from four states spanning across the southern region come together this weekend for the 9th annual Battle on the Border at Independence Stadium. Byrd, Captain Shreve and Woodlawn will all be playing. The first time for the Gators and Knights but not the first rodeo for Coach Mike Suggs and his Jackets. They have played in it every year and Coach says its always a special opportunity.

Mike Suggs said, “It’s like I’ve always said we’re the only ones to have played in all of them but its a great honor to be a part of this every year I think the city putting this on is a great thing for high school football to bring such talented teams into the area give everybody a chance to come out and see some of the best teams around. Not only in the Arklatex but around the country. We have some great match ups and I think its a great weekend.”