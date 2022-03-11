SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Byrd Golf’s Peyton Johnson signed his letter of intent today in front of friends and family to continue his golf career at Louisiana Tech. Johnson won’t have to go far to continue his career and he’ll be joining a member of his family in Ruston.



“My brother is there playing golf, so really love playing with my brother,” said Peyton. “The coach is awesome, the facility there is awesome, the schedule is awesome. the school is really just, a great school, it’s really not like upbeat, it’s really chill and I think I’m really gonna succeed there.”

Johnson won the 63rd LGA Amateur Classic in 2020 among other accolades.