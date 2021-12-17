BYU, UAB set final preparations ahead of Independence Bowl

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – With less than 24 hours remaining until the 2021 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl kicks off, both the UAB Blazers and BYU Cougars talked about the opportunity ahead when they take the field at Independence Stadium.

For UAB, the Blazers have a chance to pick up their biggest win in program history as they take on No.13 BYU. Head Coach Bill Clark isn’t intimated by the team on the opposing sideline, and UAB plans to control the tempo with their rushing attack.



“We came to win the game,” said Clark. “That’s how we practiced. I think there’s been a very serious attitude while at the same time, they’ve been able to enjoy themselves.”

“It’s a way to impose your will,” said BYU offensive lineman Colby Ragland. “There’s nothing better than the feeling than knowing that you can run the ball well, and like we’ve said, they’re a great football team, and as an offense, we’re going to have to score points.”

On the other end, BYU is on the cusp of back-to-back 11 win seasons, but for Head Coach Kilani Sitake and the Cougars, it’s not just about wins and losses.



“I’m not worried about the outcome of the game,” said Sitake. “My main focus is we show up and play our best, that’s it. We can live with the results afterwards. These guys know I’ll love them, regardless if we win or lose.”



“Kelani just brings that family, that culture, that coaching that I think everyone would want,” said BYU’s Tyler Allgeier. “He’s a father figure. He’s a father figure to everyone, especially to me. The way he is on and off the field, it’s just great to have a coach like that.”

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. from Independence Stadium.