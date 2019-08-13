Calvary has State Championship aspirations in 2019

Isaiah Brown said, “All the seniors said this our last year we’ve got to make it a great one.”

The Calvary cavaliers may be one of the most experienced teams in the area in 2019. 8 returning starters on defense, 6 on offense. And that experience will be showcased by a senior loaded squad.

Rodney Guin said, “Experience is a big deal in high school and you know these guys have started in thirty plus games already and it should be a benefit for us.”

Last year the offense averaged over thirty points a game and one of those guy whos played a lot, senior qb Cade Hart..

Between Hart and the one two punch of Joseph Wilson and Isaiah Brown in the backfield, Calvary is sure to put points on the board.

Guin said, “He does things a little bit faster than the young guys do and he can get out of trouble a lot of times and thats just from playing a bunch of games.”

Brown said, “Both can run routes and you can’t stop both of us you got to stop the whole offense too.”

The team may be loaded with offensive firepower but the Cavs defense will be equally dangerous. With four star players like Eric Reed in the secondary.

Brown said, “They come out here and compete talk a lot but they can back it up.”

Guin said, “We’re expecting to be good on defense and we have over the past three of four years gotten better so hopefully it will be a great year for us.”

While many faces may not have changed for the Cavs this offseason the program did see a shift going from 2A to 1A.

Guin said, “It gave us more district games and things like that but in the end the way that things have broken up now its all about the playoffs and we’re in division four we get in the playoffs and be against other schools our size and all things equal. We’re excited about building some new rivalries in the 1A district.”