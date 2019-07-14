Calvary hosts first ever Shreveport Offensive Line Mini-Camp

Showing some love to the guys on a football team that never get enough of it. Shreveport’s first ever offensive lineman mini-camp held by former Duke assistant o-line coach Nate Leonard. He was able to share his knowledge of the game to several area players extending from the film room to the field. He says he hopes the guys get a deeper appreciation for the position out of the day.

Nate Leonard said, “Everyone knows that the offesive line is the most important position on the field. So to be able to come out here to Sherveport and coach some of these young men these young hogs is a honor for me to do. To hone their skills to build upon their skills that theyve already been coached but to also come away with a deeper love for the position that they play because we know nobody is going to love it if we don’t love it.”

Ben Palmer said, “You can find a skills camp every week going on somewhere but there’s not a lot of stuff going on for the big guys up front. Just to give them an opportunity to come out and learn from somebody who’s pretty well respected and well known in the coaching community is a great opportunity for them.”