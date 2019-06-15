Calvary takes down Haughton in 7-on-7 Invitational Championship

Calvary takes down Haughton 24-11 in NWLA 7-on-7 Invitational Championship. Click on the video above for highlights from the game.

Brad Cesak said, “Overall a pretty solid offensive performance by the Cavaliers, and they did that all without Cade Hart. He was not here today because he was at a baseball tournament, but one thing we didn’t see in those highlights was the defensive stops this Cavalier team was able to make. Multiple times Haughton had the ball within the five yard line, and every single time it seemed like Calvary would come up with a stop. Overall it was a full team win, and they say this will help them propel through the rest of summer workouts.”

Kyelor Coburn said, “It means a lot. We’re a 1A school playing 5A teams. We won it. It’s our first ever. I think it’s going to motivate us, and we’re going to get the state championship.”

Cam Thomas said, “It’s an honor. It paid off during the summer workouts. We have a great offensive skill set, and we have to go good on good every day. So we get to practice and get prepared, and then we get the opportunity to go against other teams, and other best players. So, we get a chance to go good on good against other schools.”

Cesak said, “So, Calvary wins for the first time here at the Northwest Louisiana 7-on-7 Charity Invitational, and next up, the start of the football season. It’s going to be here before we know it. Just a couple of months away.”

—

