SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Monday’s are usually hard to look forward to, but today was a little different for Calvary’s La’Bree Williams. This Monday was filled with a birthday, his high school graduation and a signing to continue playing basketball.

Williams made things official today as he is headed to DME Academy, a post-graduate program in Daytona, Florida. The Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 1A Player of the Year and District MVP chose prep school over a dozen of Division One offers, but Williams said his decision was one he made off the court.

“It was bigger than basketball,” said Williams. “It was more about life, trying to get better, trying to better prepare myself for the lifestyle of college and just building more responsibilities. It’s just one step closer to achieving my dream of playing college basketball. I feel like this step will really help me and I’m just ready to get to it.”

Williams leaves Calvary as the Cavaliers all-time leading scorer.